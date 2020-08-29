Bhubaneswar: Another 2888 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday evening.

As many as 487 Covid-19 patients have recovered from Rayagada district, while 410 persons have cured from Khordha today.

Other recoveries include 217 from Ganjam, 189 from Cuttack, 173 from Bolangir, 151 from Koraput, 144 from Mayurbhanj, 138 from Nayagarh, 134 from Puri 123 from Balasore, 117 from Sambalpur, 81 from Malkangiri, 78 from Sundargarh, 56 from Nabarangpur, 55 from Jharsuguda, 52 from Bhadrak, 51 from Bargarh, 35 from Jagatsinghpur, 34 from Dhenkanal, 33 from Kalahandi, 30 from Gajapati, 29 from Keonjhar, 21 from Kandhamal, 15 from Sonepur, 14 from Kendrapara, 10 from Boudh, 5 from Anugul, 5 from Jajapur, 1 from Deogarh.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 70714, the Health Dept tweeted.

