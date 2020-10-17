2842 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha , Total recoveries reach 2,44,227
Bhubaneswar: Another 2842 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Saturday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
The fresh recoveries include 434 persons from Khordha, 237 from Cuttack, 161 from Nuapada, 148 from Puri, 136 from Sambalpur, 119 from Anugul, 117 from Kalahandi, 108 from Jharsuguda, 100 from Jajapur, 94 from Bhadrak ,93 from Bargarh, 92 from Mayurbhanj, 91 from Sundargarh, 85 from Jagatsinghpur, 78 from Nayagarh, 76 from Kendrapara, 68 from Keonjhar, 60 from Dhenkanal, 58 from Bolangir, 53 from Nabarangpur, 50 from Kandhamal, 48 from Sonepur, 41 from Koraput, 41 from Malkangiri, 30 from Ganjam, 27 from Balasore, 21 from Boudh, 18 from Rayagada, 17 from Deogarh, 13 from Gajapati and 128 from State Pool, according to the Health Department’s latest update.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,44,227, the Health Dept tweeted.
