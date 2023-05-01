2836 Mini Anganwadis in Odisha upgraded to Anganwadi Centres

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today upgraded and converted as many as 2836 mini Anganwadis of the state into Anganwadi centres. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal in this regard.

According to reports, out of 74154 Anganwadi centres in the State, there were 10416 mini Anganwadis. Out of them 2836 mini Anganwadis have been upgraded.

Along with this, more funds will also be provided to cover the various activities of these Anganwadi centres, such as medicines, furniture and administrative expenses. For this, 114 posts of supervisor have been created across the State, according to an release issued by the Chief minister’s Office.

Also Read: CM Naveen Patnaik Dedicates 328 Transformed High Schools In 5 Districts

With this upgradation, one Anganwadi Helper will be appointed in each Anganwadi Center to assist the Anganwadi Worker. Thus 2836 Anganwadi Helpers will be recruited and in addition, 2836 mini Anganwadi worker posts will be upgraded to Anganwadi Worker posts. For this, the State Government will spend an additional Rs 18.75 crore annually.

Earlier on April 26, as part of the third phase of the 5T schools transformation Abhijan, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated 328 transformed schools of five districts. This includes 100 schools of Balangir district, 61 schools of Sambalpur district, 53 Schools of Puri district and 56 schools of Kendrapara district as well as 58 schools of Koraput district.