2,833 people fined, 41 shops closed for violating COVID19 guidelines in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A total of 2,833 people were fined and 41 shops were closed for violating COVID19 guidelines in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours, informed DCP Umashankar Dash.

According to Dash, several team of the Bhubaneswar unit of Commissionerate Police conducted checking at different parts of the State capital city and fined 2,833 people who violated Covid guidelines like not maintaining social distancing and wearing facemasks.

They also raided some market areas and forcefully closed 41 shops after noticing them violating the COVID19 guidelines imposed to check spread of the coronavirus.

The city police has become more active in implementing the COVID19 guidelines after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over the blatant violations of Covid-19 norms in the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and directed DGP Abhay to implement the COVID19 guidelines and take stern action against the violators.

