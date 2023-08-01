28 country made guns seized from the foot of Similipal

Baripada: In a major breakthrough, Mayurbhanj district police has reportedly seized a total of 28 country made guns from two different places situated at the foot of the Similipal Similipal Tiger Reserve.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of cops from Badasahi Police station conducted raids in two different places and seized the country made guns.

Police also registered two separated cases after seizing the country made guns.

Earlier yesterday, poachers had surrendered as many as 18 country made guns at different places in Thakurmunda area of the district.

The district police has launched a special operation ‘zero tolerance against poaching’ to check poaching at the world-famous Similipal.