Corona recoveries
Representational image

2775 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 2,35,763

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 2775 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Thursday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries include 500 from Khordha, 189 from Nuapada, 183 from Cuttack, 148 from Bargarh, 136 from Kendrapara, 123 from Anugul, 117 from Jajapur, 114 from Bhadrak, 105 from Sambalpur, 100 from Mayurbhanj, 89 from Balangir, 79 from Keonjhar, 73 from Nabarangpur, 71 from Sundargarh, 70 from Malkangiri, 69 from Dhenkanal, 67 from Balasore, 58 from Jagatsinghpur, 48 from Kandhamal, 47 from Sonepur, 46 from Rayagada, 43 from Puri 39 from Jharsuguda, 39 from Kalahandi, 35 from Koraput, 30 from Nayagarh, 23 from Ganjam, 20 from Deogarh, 7 from Boudh, 7 from Gajapati and 100 from State Pool, according to the Health Department.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,35,763, the Health Dept tweeted.

