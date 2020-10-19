2738 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 2,49,575
Bhubaneswar: Another 2738 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
The fresh recoveries include 399 persons from Khordha, 189 from Cuttack, 174 from Anugul, 154 from Sundargarh, 114 from Balasore, 110 from Mayurbhanj, 109 from Puri, 107 from Sambalpur, 101 from Kalahandi, 100 from Bargarh, 95 from Jajapur, 95 from Kendrapara, 89 from Jagatsinghpur, 88 from Jharsuguda, 86 from Balangir, 85 from Koraput, 69 from Malkangiri, 65 from Keonjhar, 63 from Nabarangpur, 63 from Sonepur, 59 from Bhadrak, 46 from Nuapada, 43 from Kandhamal, 40 from Dhenkanal, 40 from Nayagarh, 24 from Boudh, 20 from Rayagada,18 from Ganjam, 17 from Deogarh, 6 from Gajapati and 70 from State Pool, according to the Health Dept.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,49,575, the Health Dept tweeted.
