2716 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 2,54,913

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 2716 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries include 586 persons from Khordha, 206 from Sundargarh, 201 from Anugul, 156 from Mayurbhanj, 119 from Cuttack, 106 from Nuapada, 105 from Balangir, 100 from Bargarh, 98 from Sambalpur , 94 from Jajapur, 71 from Kendrapara, 70 from Jharsuguda, 66 from Dhenkanal, 65 from Puri, 61 from Kalahandi, 58 from Bhadrak, 56 from Jagatsinghpur, 48 from Balasore, 48 from Nabarangpur, 45 from Malkangiri, 45 from Sonepur, 39 from Keonjhar, 38 from Kandhamal, 34 from Ganjam, 30 from Nayagarh, 29 from Koraput, 27 from Rayagada, 16 from Deogarh, 8 from Gajapati, 5 from Boudh and  86 from State Pool, said the Health Dept.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,54,913, the Health Dept tweeted.

