Bhubaneswar: A total of 1469 tankers/containers carrying 27088.928 MT medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police.

As many as 125 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 2036.562 MT, 335 from Dhenkanal with 5558.12 MT, 292 from Jajpur with 5976.139 MT and 717 from Rourkela with 13518.107 MT.

Further, 436 tankers with 8548.096 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 374 tankers with 6610.309 MT of oxygen were sent to Telangana. Tamilnadu received 194 tankers filled with 3472.848 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana received 182 tankers filled with 3331.793 of oxygen. 41 tankers with 660.051 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 667.231 MT of oxygen-filled in 41 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh.

As many as 67 tankers have carried about 1297.662 MT of oxygen to Uttar-Pradesh and 67 nos of tankers with 1182.6 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh. 22 tankers with 410.24 MT of oxygen have been sent to Delhi so far.4 tankers 107.89 MT have been sent to Punjab, 12 tankers with 235.19 MT sent to Karnataka.

3 tankers with 66.14 MT have been sent to Bihar, 2 tankers with 25. 29 MT sent to Chandigarh, 21 tankers with 405.068 MT sent to Kerala, one tanker with 29.1 MT sent to West Bengal and two tankers with 39.42 MT oxygen have been sent to Rajasthan in the last 44 days.

Based on the directive of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a Special Cell was formed under Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit. A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round-the-clock monitoring. District SPs/DCPs and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu, Punjab, Delhi and other needy states.

“We will do our utmost for prompt service to assist the needy states,” said the State Police in a press release.