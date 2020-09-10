2706 more Covid patients recover in Odisha
Bhubaneswar : Another 2,706 Covid patients have recovered in Odisha and are being discharged from different COVID hospitals across the state on Thursday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare department.
As many as 411 Covid patients have been cured in Cuttack, while 354 Covid patients have recovered from Khordha district, it added.
Other recoveries include 233 from Mayurbhanj, 173 from Ganjam, 152 from Nayagarh, 139 from Bargarh, 132 from Puri, 101 from Rayagada, 93 from Jharsuguda, 92 from Jajapur, 82 from Keonjhar, 81 from Sambalpur 75 from Jagatsinghpur 66 from Kendrapara 65 from Dhenkanal, 65 from Koraput, 53 from Bhadrak, 52 from Nabarangpur, 38 from Balasore, 34 from Sundargarh, 33 from Kalahandi, 27 from Malkangiri, 25 from Bolangir, 24 from Sonepur, 23 from Boudh, 23 from Nuapada, 20 from Kandhamal, 18 from Gajapati, 17 from Anugul, 5 from Deogarh.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1,08,001, the Health Dept tweeted.
