Angul: At least 27 passengers sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on National Highway 55 in Odisha’s Angul district on Thursday.

The private bus named as Dilkhus, bearing Regd No: OD02 V 4597, was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda when the incident occurred on the NH near Bhagirathipur in the district this morning.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Jarapada with the help of the locals. Their condition was stable, sources said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and began an investigation into the matter.