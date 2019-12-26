27 injured as bus, truck collide in Odisha’s Angul

27 injured as bus, truck collide in Odisha’s Angul

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: At least 27 passengers sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on National Highway 55 in Odisha’s Angul district on Thursday.

The private bus named as Dilkhus, bearing Regd No: OD02 V 4597, was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda when the incident occurred on the NH near Bhagirathipur in the district this morning.

Related News
State

Senior National Volleyball Championship 2019-20 inaugurated

State

Rajdhani Express Showcasing Heritage And Culture Of Odisha…

State

Woman found dead on roadside in mysterious condition

State

Baby elephant carcass found in Odisha’s Deogarh

The injured were taken to a hospital in Jarapada with the help of the locals. Their condition was stable, sources said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and began an investigation into the matter.

You might also like
State

Senior National Volleyball Championship 2019-20 inaugurated

State

Rajdhani Express Showcasing Heritage And Culture Of Odisha Flagged Off By Dharmendra…

State

Woman found dead on roadside in mysterious condition

State

Baby elephant carcass found in Odisha’s Deogarh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.