Cuttack: 27 cobra hatchlings and 29 cobra eggs were rescued from a house in Cuttack district of Odisha on Tuesday. Snake helpline members rescued the snakes from Bania village in Banki block, Cuttack.

As per reports, since the last few days, family members of Krupasindhu Barik residing in Bania village saw a baby cobra last Sunday. Keeping in mind the rainy weather, the family ignored the snake sighting.

However, since the sightings of the baby cobras recurred, the family members became terrified. Krupasindhu called the snake-helpline members to check the premises of the house for any possibility of a snake hideout.

The Snake Helpline members surveyed the house and suspected a possible hide-out behind a wall. They broke down the wall and found 27 cobra hatchlings and 29 cobra eggs. The snakes were rescued and were released in the nearby jungle.

It was assumed that an adult cobra had managed to sneak into the house and lay eggs. However, there were no signs of an adult snake on the premises.