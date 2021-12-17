27 arrested for illegal felling of trees in Reserve Forest Range of Odisha

By WCE 8
illegal cutting of trees in keonjhar odisha

Ghatagaon: The Ghatagaon forest department personnel have arrested 27 more persons for illegally cutting down trees in the Atei Reserve Forest near Ghatagaon Maa Tarini shrine in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

Earlier, nine people were arrested in a similar matter.

These groups have already cut down trees in around five acres of forest from Melana village to Palbani village of Keonjhar district.

They were later caught by the locals and handed over to the Ghatagaon Forest officials.

Further investigation in this case is underway.

Also Read: Electric scooter catches fire in Odisha, Narrow Escape For Mother-Daughter Duo

You might also like
State

Alert! Lady gang of pickpockets active in Bhubaneswar, 1 caught and detained

State

Brown Sugar Worth Rs 33 Lakh Seized In Puri Of Odisha

State

Electric scooter catches fire in Odisha, Narrow Escape For Mother-Daughter Duo

State

Odisha IPS officer’s wife allegedly duped by cyber criminals

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.