27 arrested for illegal felling of trees in Reserve Forest Range of Odisha

Ghatagaon: The Ghatagaon forest department personnel have arrested 27 more persons for illegally cutting down trees in the Atei Reserve Forest near Ghatagaon Maa Tarini shrine in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

Earlier, nine people were arrested in a similar matter.

These groups have already cut down trees in around five acres of forest from Melana village to Palbani village of Keonjhar district.

They were later caught by the locals and handed over to the Ghatagaon Forest officials.

Further investigation in this case is underway.