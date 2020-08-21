Apart from cold, cough, fever, new coronavirus symptoms are found
2698 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, 72,718 Affected Till Date

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported as many as 2698 new COVID19 positive cases including 1023  local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 2698 cases have been reported today out of which 1023 are local cases while the rest 1675 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 72,718 in Odisha. The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 29 districts.

The district wise tally is as follows: 

1. Angul: 29

2. Balasore: 102

3. Bargarh: 56

4. Bhadrak: 89

5. Balangir: 71

6. Boudh: 11

7. Cuttack: 207

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 27

10. Gajapati: 58

11. Ganjam: 162

12. Jagatsinghpur: 21

13. Jajpur: 80

14. Jharsuguda: 72

15. Kalahandi: 49

16. Kandhamal: 81

17. Kendrapada: 89

18. Keonjhar: 21

19. Khurda: 475

20. Koraput: 146

21. Malkangiri: 81

22. Mayurbhanj: 128

23. Nawarangpur: 91

24. Nayagarh: 94

25. Nuapada: 3

26. Puri: 87

27. Rayagada: 154

28. Sambalpur: 78

29. Sonepur: 31

30. Sundargarh: 103

