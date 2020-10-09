2697 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 2,46,839
Bhubaneswar: As many as 2,697 new Covid cases were reported in Odisha in last 24 hours, informed the Information And Public Relations Department. Tally rose to 2,46,839.
There were 1576 in quarantine, local contact cases were 1121.
Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration. The District Wise Cases were:
1. Angul: 107
2. Balasore: 115
3. Bargarh: 86
4. Bhadrak: 66
5. Balangir: 62
6. Boudh: 31
7. Cuttack: 234
8. Deogarh: 15
9. Dhenkanal: 45
10. Gajapati: 8
11. Ganjam: 45
12. Jagatsinghpur: 65
13. Jajpur: 118
14. Jharsuguda: 77
15. Kalahandi: 45
16. Kandhamal: 34
17. Kendrapada: 69
18. Keonjhar: 75
19. Khordha: 482
20. Koraput: 45
21. Malkangiri: 40
22. Mayurbhanj: 134
23. Nawarangpur: 51
24. Nayagarh: 38
25. Nuapada: 153
26. Puri: 64
27. Rayagada: 3
28. Sambalpur: 107
29. Sonepur: 69
30. Sundargarh: 120
31. State Pool: 94