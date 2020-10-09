Bhubaneswar: As many as 2,697 new Covid cases were reported in Odisha in last 24 hours, informed the Information And Public Relations Department. Tally rose to 2,46,839.

There were 1576 in quarantine, local contact cases were 1121.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration. The District Wise Cases were:

1. Angul: 107

2. Balasore: 115

3. Bargarh: 86

4. Bhadrak: 66

5. Balangir: 62

6. Boudh: 31

7. Cuttack: 234

8. Deogarh: 15

9. Dhenkanal: 45

10. Gajapati: 8

11. Ganjam: 45

12. Jagatsinghpur: 65

13. Jajpur: 118

14. Jharsuguda: 77

15. Kalahandi: 45

16. Kandhamal: 34

17. Kendrapada: 69

18. Keonjhar: 75

19. Khordha: 482

20. Koraput: 45

21. Malkangiri: 40

22. Mayurbhanj: 134

23. Nawarangpur: 51

24. Nayagarh: 38

25. Nuapada: 153

26. Puri: 64

27. Rayagada: 3

28. Sambalpur: 107

29. Sonepur: 69

30. Sundargarh: 120

31. State Pool: 94