Bhubaneswar: As many as 1101 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Friday, informed the State Health Family and Welfare Department.

According the latest data from the State Health Dept, the fresh recoveries include 41 from Cuttack, 31 from Angul, 26 from Sambalpur, 21 from Nuapada, 19 from Sundargarh, 15 from Jajpur, 15 from Mayurbhanj, 14 from Bargarh, 14 from Jharsuguda, 14 from Khordha, 13 from Bolangir, 10 from Kendrapara, 5 from Jagatsinghpur, 3 from Ganjam, 2 from Kalahandi, 2 from Nayagarh, 2 from Sonepur, 1 from Malkangiri and 6 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3,27,803, the Health Dept tweeted.

