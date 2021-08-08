264 new COVID positive, 231 recovery cases reported in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that as many as 264 new COVID positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The BMC on its Twitter handle said that a total of 264 new COVID positive cases including 213 local contacts and 51 quarantine cases reported in the jurisdiction of BMC.

Similarly, 231 COVID patients also recovered from the deadly virus taking the recovery tally to 98305.

Meanwhile, the active cases under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation also rose to 2824.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area today: