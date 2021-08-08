264 new COVID positive, 231 recovery cases reported in Bhubaneswar

By WCE 3
bhubaneswar covid cases
Covid Vaccination Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that as many as 264 new COVID positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The BMC on its Twitter handle said that a total of 264 new COVID positive cases including 213 local contacts and 51 quarantine cases reported in the jurisdiction of BMC.

Similarly, 231 COVID patients also recovered from the deadly virus taking the recovery tally to 98305.

Related News

Bhubaneswar COVID updates: 334 new positive, 229 recovery…

Group clash in Bhubaneswar leaves over 20 injured

Meanwhile, the active cases under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation also rose to 2824.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area today:

Bhubaneswar COVID news

You might also like
State

Odisha: Police raids gambling den in Koraput, 17 detained

State

President Kovind to felicitate two freedom fighters from Odisha

State

Engineering colleges to reopen in Odisha from tomorrow

State

Truck hits bike in Odisha’s Keonjhar, Couple dies

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.