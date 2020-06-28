coronavirus cases in odisha
Photo: Narayana Health

264 COVID19 Positives Detected In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 6614

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The COVID19 positive cases in Odisha rose to 6614 following reports of 264 newly detected cases on Sunday in the State. 

The Information and Public Relation Department (I&PR), Government of Odisha informed that the new 264 positive cases were detected from 23 different districts of the State.

Of the 234 new positive cases were reported from the quarantine centres while the rest 30 cases are local contacts.

The district-wise division is as follows: 

1. Khordha: 15

2. Jharsuguda: 18

3. Koraput: 1

4. Jajpur: 41

5. Keonjhar: 25

6. Malkangiri: 2

7. Bhadrak: 1

8. Kandhamal: 1

9. Bargarh: 18

10. Nuapada: 1

11. Balasore: 12

12. Cuttack: 12 1

3. Angul: 4

14. Jagatsinghpur: 4

15. Ganjam: 76

16. Nayagarh: 2

17. Gajapati: 1

18. Puri: 7

19. Sundargarh: 4

20. Kalahandi: 1

21. Sambalpur: 1

22. Bolangir: 2

23. Mayurbhanj: 15

Here is the details of COVID cases in Odisha till now: 

Cumulative tested: 255809

Positive: 6614

Recovered: 4606

Active Cases: 1980

