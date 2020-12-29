263 More Diagnosed With Covid Positives In Odisha,Tally Rises To 3,29,001

Bhubaneswar: A total of 263 people have been diagnosed with Covid positives in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information & Public Relations Department of the State government on Monday.

The 263 new covid cases include 151 quarantine cases and 112 local contacts.

Here are the details of the new cases reported today in different districts:

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 20

2. Balasore: 19

3. Bargarh: 23

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 22

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 7

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 2

11. Jajpur: 8

12. Jharsuguda: 15

13. Kalahandi: 11

14. Kendrapada: 10

15. Keonjhar: 7

16. Khurda: 19

17. Malkangiri: 1

18. Mayurbhanj: 10

19. Nawarangpur: 2

20. Nayagarh: 5

21. Nuapada: 5

22. Puri: 2

23. Rayagada: 1

24. Sambalpur: 20

25. Sonepur: 5

26. Sundargarh: 32

27. State Pool: 5