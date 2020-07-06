Bhubaneswar: As many as 262 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, the State and Family Welfare Department informed on Monday afternoon. All of them were discharged from different COVID hospitals, it added.

According to the Health Department, the fresh recovery cases include 73 persons hail from Ganjam, 49 from Gajapati, 25 from Jagatsinghpur, 16 from Rayagada, 15 from Cuttack, 14 from Baragarh, 13 from Khordha, 12 each from Bhadrak and Puri, 8 from Kendrapara, 4 each from Jajpur and Sundergarh , 3 each from Angul, Balasore, Nayagarh and Nabarangpur,

one each from Boud, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Koraput and Mayurbhanj.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6486, tweeted the Health Dept.