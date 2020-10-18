2610 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 2,46, 837
Bhubaneswar: Another 2610 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
The fresh recoveries include 438 from Khordha, 204 from Cuttack, 171 from Sundargarh, 148 from Anugul, 119 from Jajapur, 113 from Balasore, 109 from Sambalpur, 99 from Mayurbhanj, 95 from Balangir, 91 from Nabarangpur, 83 from Bargarh,78 from Jagatsinghpur, 69 from Bhadrak, 68 from Jharsuguda, 68 from Kendrapara, 61 from Keonjhar, 61 from Nuapada, 54 from Puri, 53 from Sonepur, 52 from Kalahandi, 50 from Koraput, 45 from Kandhamal, 41 from Nayagarh, 34 from Ganjam, 30 from Dhenkanal, 28 from Malkangiri, 18 from Boudh, 13 from Deogarh, 12 from Gajapati, 12 from Rayagada and 93 from State Pool, according to the Health Dept.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,46, 837, the Health Dept tweeted.
