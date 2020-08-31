covid cases in odisha
2602 COVID19 Positives In Odisha, Tally Reaches 1,03,536, Khurda Records Highest Tally Yet Again

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 2606 new COVID19 positives cases in last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government today. 

According to the I& PR department, out the total 2606 COVID19 positives, 1561 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 1041 are local contacts. 

The tally in Odisha reached 1,03,536 cases.

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 14

2. Balasore: 103

3. Bargarh: 82

4. Bhadrak: 47

5. Balangir: 42

6. Boudh: 9

7. Cuttack: 236

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 67

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Ganjam: 190

12. Jagatsinghpur: 82

13. Jajpur: 103

14. Jharsuguda: 85

15. Kalahandi: 63

16. Kandhamal: 17

17. Kendrapada: 128

18. Keonjhar: 86

19. Khurda: 616

20. Koraput: 127

21. Malkangiri: 80

22. Mayurbhanj: 72

23. Nawarangpur: 18

24. Nayagarh: 91

25. Nuapada: 16

26. Puri: 46

27. Rayagada: 54

28. Sambalpur: 78

29. Sonepur: 21

30. Sundargarh: 19

 

 

