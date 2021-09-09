26-year-old among 8 Covid-19 deaths in Odisha

odisha covid death
Bhubaneswar: As many as 8 COVID patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

With the death of the 8 COVID patients, the death toll due to the virus in the state rose to 8,078.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 57 years old Female of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 92 years old Female of Angul District.

3.A 65 years old Male of Angul District.

4.A 83 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease, Hypertension.

5.A 63 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

6.A 69 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

7.A 26 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

8.A 65 years old Female of Nabarangapur District.

