Bhubaneswar: A day after schools reopened across Odisha for the students of Class X and XII, as many as 26 teachers and two students have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gajapati district, an official said on Saturday.

Gajapati Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Pradip Kumar Patra informed that 26 teachers have tested Covid-19 positive in the district in the last two days. Schools in Mohana block has reported the maximum number of cases at 21, Patra said.

“The infected persons, including the students, are asymptomatic. As per the standard operating procedures, the teachers and students will remain in home quarantine. They would not go to school till they recover from the disease,” he added.

The schools in the state reopened for standards X and XII on Friday, after remaining closed for the past nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gajapati district administration had carried out Covid test of teachers and other employees of schools before the reopening of the educational institutions.