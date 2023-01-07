26 Students of KISS selected for lectureship through State Selection Board

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has got a special reason to celebrate as 26 of its students have received their offer letters for lectureship through the State Selection Board (SSB).

On Saturday, the successful students of KISS had a courtesy call on the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta in KISS campus. Dr. Samanta congratulated all the students and felicitated them for their success.

These successful KISS students will teach at various Autonomous colleges of Odisha in subjects like Odia, History, Commerce, Education, Economics, Philosophy, and Mathematics. These successful students also include many from Primitive Tribal Groups (PTGs).

It can be noted here that due to qualitative education and a pedagogic environment every year hundreds of students from KISS University are getting employment opportunities both in the government and private sectors. This year also KISS alumni are getting placed as doctors, engineers, civil judges, Odisha Administrative Service officers, forest rangers, bank officers, and police personnel, in organizations like Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), and many more.

Dr. Samanta expressed his happiness over the success of the KISS alumni and added that it is possible due to the quality of education and training at KISS University.