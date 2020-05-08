Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 26 fresh COVID 19 positive cases today with the total number rising to 245 in the State, confirmed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

Out of the 26 cases detected, 19 COVID patients belong to Ganjam, taking the total count to 47 in the District. Among the remaining 7, five people are from Kendrapara and two from Bhadrak districts.

With the recent cases, now Ganjam stands at second position in the tally of active cases in the state next only to Jajpur which has 47 active cases, while the tally of Kendrapara stands at 8 with 6 active and Bhadrak at 23 with 11 active patients.

The details of the two cases in Bhadrak have been shared by the District Administration via a tweet.