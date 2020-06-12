26 new COVID positive cases found in Nischintakoili of Odisha
26 new COVID positive cases found in Nischintakoili of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 26 persons tested positive for COVID 19 from Nischintakoili block in Cuttack district of Odisha today, intimated Karnadev Samaddar, the Block Development Officer (BDO).

As per reports, all these persons were in quarantine. While 22 of them were in institutional quarantine centres, another four were in home quarantine.

Earlier today as many as 120 more COVID19 patients had recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, said Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department .

