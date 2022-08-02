26 MLAs of Odisha to visit Delhi today to congratulate President Droupadi Murmu

By WCE 6
Odisha MLAs delhi visit

Bhubaneswar: Around 26 MLAs of Odisha led by Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha will go to Delhi to meet President Draupadi Murmu and congratulate her today. The members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will meet President Draupadi Murmu tomorrow and convey their congratulations to her.

The Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker Rajnikant Singh along with ruling party MLAs like Devi Prasad Mishra, Sudam Marandi, Minister Niranjan Pujari, Pramila Mallik and Pratap Dev will go to Delhi.
Similarly, opposition leader Jayanarayan Mishra, and Mohan Majhi are also joining the other MLAs including Odisha Congress party leader Narsingh Mishra, and minister Tara Prasad to go to Delhi.

All the MLAs had to undergo the RT-PCR test on Monday. Only those who have tested negative will be going to Delhi today, said BJD MLA Rajkishore Das.

They will be leaving by flight on today afternoon.

