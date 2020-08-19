covid cases in odisha

2589 Covid Positives In Odisha, Highest Ever 1015 Local Contacts Today!

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported as many as 2589 new Covid positive cases including 1015 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 2589 cases have been reported today out of which 1015 are local cases while the rest cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 67,122 in Odisha. Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 29 districts, here are the details: 

1. Angul: 20

2. Balasore: 150

3. Bargarh: 67

4. Bhadrak: 47

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 16

7. Cuttack: 222

8. Dhenkanal: 25

9. Gajapati: 36

10. Ganjam: 242

11. Jagatsinghpur: 21

12. Jajpur: 95

13. Jharsuguda: 18

14. Kalahandi: 42

15. Kandhamal: 30

16. Kendrapada: 10

17. Keonjhar: 53

18. Khurda: 466

19. Koraput: 92

20. Malkangiri: 73

21. Mayurbhanj: 117

22. Nawarangpur: 36

23. Nayagarh: 11

24. Nuapada: 6

25. Puri: 235

26. Rayagada: 211

27. Sambalpur: 66

28. Sonepur: 26

29. Sundargarh: 155

You might also like
State

Odisha Reports 10 COVID Deaths In 24 Hours, Toll Mounts to 372

State

Odisha Plus II Commerce Results Announced Pass Percent At 74.95, Check Score Here

Nation

SC Orders CBI Probe Into Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

State

Salman Khan’s Life In Danger; Actor On Target Of Sharp Shooter

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

https://kalingatv.com/

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7