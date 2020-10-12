Bhubaneswar: Another 2577 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare department.

The fresh recoveries include 244 from Cuttack, 137 from Jajapur, 124 from Khordha, 120 from Balasore, 120 from Sambalpur, 114 from Kendrapara, 114 from Puri, 111 from Sundargarh, 108 from Anugul, 103 from Balangir, 101 from Mayurbhanj, 97 from Bargarh, 90 from Nuapada, 81 from Nabarangpur, 74 from Keonjhar, 71 from Jagatsinghpur, 69 from Dhenkanal, 67 from Bhadrak, 67 from Nayagarh, 62 from Jharsuguda, 57 from Malkangiri, 49 from Kandhamal, 45 from Sonepur, 39 from Kalahandi, 36 from Ganjam, 34 from Boudh, 33 from Koraput, 23 from Deogarh, 19 from Rayagada, 13 from Gajapati and 155 from State Pool, according to the Health Dept.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,30,192, the Health Dept tweeted.

