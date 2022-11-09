257 New Civil Junior Engineers Joins Water Resources Department of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 257 Civil Junior Engineers joined the Odisha Water Resources Department including 87 women engineers here in Odisha this evening.

According to reports, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the new engineers asked them to work with passion towards the job, with honesty and sensitivity towards the people of the State. He wished them a bright future.

The CM further added that, apart from providing irrigation facilities to the farmers, the Water Resources Department is also responsible for flood management to protect the life and property of our people. He added that the state has more than two thousand five hundred dams and work for some major dams like Lower Suktel, Kanpur and Ghatkeswar are in progress.

The cm has also added that, the Water Resources Department is also constructing 30 Instream Storage Structures and 16 more are in the pipeline located across different rivers of the State with a budget outlay of about Rs. 12 thousand crore. These structures will provide double benefit with conservation of surface water and increase in the ground water table, he added.

Besides, Junior Engineers have a greater role for on-site supervision of new projects as well as operation and maintenance of completed projects and ensuring designed irrigation to agricultural land.

The CM expressed happiness over the Department’s efforts towards IT enabled governance leading to greater accountability efficiency and transparency.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Water Resources Tukuni Sahu said that the Chief Minister has envisioned transformative initiatives for the state which will put the state in a higher pedestal among states. He appealed the new engineers to work with responsibility and commitment to the people.

Three new engineers Sthitipragyan Biswal, Lokesh Bal, and Nikita Majhi, sharing their experiences, said that the recruitment process has been absolutely transparent and timely. They committed to work for the transformative initiatives under the mandate of 5T and Mo Sarkar.