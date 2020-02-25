25,623 acre land of Puri Lord Jagannath yet to be reclaimed: Law Minister Pratap Jena

Bhubaneswar: A total of 25,623 acre of land in the name of Puri Lord Jagannath in Odisha is yet to be reclaimed by the temple administration, said Law Minister Pratap Jena on Tuesday.

Replying to a question, the Minister told the state Assembly that total landed property owned by Lord Jagannath of Puri has been detected around 60,427 acre with over 77,356 plots.

The Minister said out of the total land in 24 districts, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has the Records of Rights (RoR) of 34,803.013 acres of land, while the remaining 25,623 acres have not been reclaimed.

He said 864 illegal encroachment cases have been registered under the Jagannath Temple Act-1955, Section 16-A(1) to recover the encroached land.

The Minister also informed that a total of 395.252 acres of land of the Jagannath Temple have been identified in six states.

Out of this, 322.930 acres are in West Bengal, 17.020 acres in Andhra Pradesh, 28.218 acres in Maharashtra, 25.110 acres in Madhya Pradesh, 0.274 acres in Bihar and 1.700 acres in Chhattisgarh, he added.

(IANS)