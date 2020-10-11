Bhubaneswar: Almost 2546 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The information of the positive cases have been provided by the Information and Public Relations Department Government of Odisha.

New Positives Cases: 2546

In quarantine: 1504

Local contacts: 1042

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration. District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 208

2. Balasore: 103

3. Bargarh: 92

4. Bhadrak: 34

5. Balangir: 85

6. Boudh: 37

7. Cuttack: 134

8. Deogarh: 14

9. Dhenkanal: 25

10. Gajapati: 10

11. Ganjam: 34

12. Jagatsinghpur: 86

13. Jajpur: 90

14. Jharsuguda: 57

15. Kalahandi: 75

16. Kandhamal: 49

17. Kendrapada: 75

18. Keonjhar: 43

19. Khurda: 410

20. Koraput: 72

21. Malkangiri: 27

22. Mayurbhanj: 120

23. Nawarangpur: 60

24. Nayagarh: 48

25. Nuapada: 88

26. Puri: 70

27. Rayagada: 21

28. Sambalpur: 84

29. Sonepur: 48

30. Sundargarh: 161

31. State Pool: 86