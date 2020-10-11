2546 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 2.5 Lakh Mark
Bhubaneswar: Almost 2546 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The information of the positive cases have been provided by the Information and Public Relations Department Government of Odisha.
New Positives Cases: 2546
In quarantine: 1504
Local contacts: 1042
Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration. District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 208
2. Balasore: 103
3. Bargarh: 92
4. Bhadrak: 34
5. Balangir: 85
6. Boudh: 37
7. Cuttack: 134
8. Deogarh: 14
9. Dhenkanal: 25
10. Gajapati: 10
11. Ganjam: 34
12. Jagatsinghpur: 86
13. Jajpur: 90
14. Jharsuguda: 57
15. Kalahandi: 75
16. Kandhamal: 49
17. Kendrapada: 75
18. Keonjhar: 43
19. Khurda: 410
20. Koraput: 72
21. Malkangiri: 27
22. Mayurbhanj: 120
23. Nawarangpur: 60
24. Nayagarh: 48
25. Nuapada: 88
26. Puri: 70
27. Rayagada: 21
28. Sambalpur: 84
29. Sonepur: 48
30. Sundargarh: 161
31. State Pool: 86