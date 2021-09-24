254 Covid Positives From Khordha Among 539 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 539 Covid-19 positive cases including 77 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,23,133 informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 23

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Cuttack: 48

6. Deogarh: 4

7. Dhenkanal: 4

8. Ganjam: 1

9. Jagatsinghpur: 31

10. Jajpur: 17

11. Jharsuguda: 4

12. Kalahandi: 1

13. Kandhamal: 1

14. Kendrapada: 10

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Khurda: 254

17. Koraput: 3

18. Malkangiri: 2

19. Mayurbhanj: 13

20. Nayagarh: 5

21. Puri: 12

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 12

24. Sonepur: 5

25. Sundargarh: 5

26. State Pool: 60