25-Year Old Succumb To Covid-19 Among 26 Deaths In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 26 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

Regret to inform the demise of twenty six numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 51 years old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2.A 65 years old female of Angul district.

3.A 62 years old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4.A 32 years old male of Balasore district.

5.A 87 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

6.A 68 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7.A 86 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

8.A 45 years old male of Boudh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

9.A 45 years old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Bronchial Asthma.

10.A 62 years old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

11.A 55 years old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

12.A 73 years old female of Gajapati district. 13.A 44 years old male of Kalahandi district.

14.A 43 years old female of Kalahandi district.

15.A 50 years old male of Kalahandi district.

16.A 45 years old male of Kalahandi district.

17. 70 years old female of Khurdha district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

18.A 25 years old female of Khurdha district.

19.A 45 years old female of Khurdha district.

20.A 52 years old female of Koraput district.

21.A 62 years old male of Nuapada district.

22.A 65 years old female of Puri district.

3.A 45 years old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

24.A 56 years old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

25.A 66 years old female of Sundargarh district.

26.A 42 years old female of Sundargarh district.