25 year old gets 20 years of jail term for raping minor girl in Odisha

Paralakhemundi: A 25-year-old youth was on Wednesday awarded 20 years of jail term by the Special Judge of Gajapati Additional District Judge (ADJ) for raping a minor girl in 2021.

One Balaga Kiran of K.Sitapur village under Kashinagar Police station limits along with the victim and others was performing in a cultural program conducted on the occasion of Ganesh Puja on September 11, 2021.

However, Balaga reportedly took the girl to an isolated location and raped her when she was just 10 year old. He was arrested by the police after the girl’s family members filed a rape case against him.

While conducting hearing of the case today, the court based on the witnesses and evidences convicted Balaga and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment.