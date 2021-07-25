25-year-old among 67 Covid-19 deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 67 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 67 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 5,512.

Here is the list of deaths: 

1.A 60 years old female of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 69 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3.A 40 years old female of Angul District.

4.A 58 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Asthma & Chronic Kidney Disease.

5.A 67 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

6.A 48 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7.A 90 years old male of Angul District.

8.A 64 years old male of Angul District.

9.A 40 years old female of Angul District.

10.A 92 years old female of Angul District.

11.A 70 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

12.A 77 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

13.A 51 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

14.A 60 years old female of Bhubaneswar.

15.A 31 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

16.A 40 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

17.A 62 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

18.A 64 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypothyroidism.

19.A 69 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

20.A 51 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

21.A 42 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

22.A 67 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease & End-Stage Renal Disease on HD

23.A 59 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

24.A 71 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Benign prostatic hyperplasia & Dyslipidaemia.

25.A 82 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypothyroidism.

26.A 74 years old male of Deogarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

27.A 40 years old female of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

28.A 40 years old male of Ganjam District.

29.A 73 years old male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypothyroidism.

30.A 71 years old male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

31.A 50 years old male of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

32.A 34 years old male of Kandhamal District.

33.A 55 years old male of Keonjhar District.

34.A 85 years old male of Keonjhar District.

35.A 66 years old male of Keonjhar District.

36.A 76 years old male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

37.A 75 years old male of Keonjhar District.

38.A 34 years old male of Keonjhar District.

39.A 60 years old male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

40.A 60 years old male of Keonjhar District.

41.A 47 years old male of Keonjhar District.

42.A 50 years old male of Keonjhar District.

43.A 40 years old female of Kendrapara District.

44.A 66 years old male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

45.A 80 years old female of Khurdha District.

46.A 76 years old female of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

47.A 56 years old male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

48.A 55 years old female of Khurdha District.

49.A 39 years old male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

50.A 55 years old male of Khurdha District.

51.A 80 years old male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

52.A 76 years old male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

53.A 40 years old female of Malkangiri District.

54.A 46 years old male of Mayurbhanja District.

55.A 58 years old male of Mayurbhanja District

56.A 28 years old male of Nuapada District.

57.A 60 years old male of Puri District.

58.A 53 years old male of Puri District.

59.A 78 years old male of Puri District.

60.A 25 years old female of Puri District.

61.A 29 years old male of Puri District.

62.A 60 years old female of Sundargarh District.

63.A 40 years old male of Sundargarh District.

64.A 38 years old female of Sundargarh District.

65.A 48 years old male of Sundargarh District.

66.A 54 years old male of Sundargarh District.

67.A 65 years old male of Sundargarh District.

