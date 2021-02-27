Sambalpur: At least 25 students of the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla town of Sambalpur district in Odisha have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last two days.

The students include inmates of three boys’ hostel and two girls’ hostel, an official source informed.

Out of the 25 students, 16 have been shifted to a temporary COVID-19 hall set up in the college campus while 9 others of them have left for their homes, reports added.

In the meanwhile Sambalpur sub-collector along with Project Director, DRDA and other senior administrative officials visited the VSSUT hostels to take stock of the situation.

Sensing the seriousness of the deadly virus, the University authorities have restrained the first-year students from attending any classes. Moreover, all other students in the hostels will be tested for COVID-19.

The Pulastya hostel in the campus is being used as the isolation centre. The COVID-19 situation in VSSUT has triggered panic among students as well as staff members here.