25 kg ganja stuffed inside gas cylinders in Berhampur, 3 arrested

Berhampur: The Odisha police on Saturday have arrested three persons on charges of smuggling ganja in domestic gas cylinders near Jagannathprasad area of Bhanjanagar in Berhampur.

On receiving tip-off, the police went near Jagannathprasad area in Bhanjanagar and found 25 kg ganja inside the gas cylinders and have nabbed three persons in this connection. They have also detained two bikes.

Sources say, the accused used gas cutters to open the gas cylinder from middle and then fix it to hide the ganja.

More details awaited.