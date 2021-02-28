Bhubaneswar: As many as 25 couples tied the knot at a mass wedding arranged at Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Sunday. The mass marriage was conducted smoothly by NGO Prayas.

The mass marriage of the couples was conducted as several of them were unable to get married due to multiple reasons, including not being able to afford the wedding cost, dowry demand, and other problems.

Source said that the marriage was conducted as per Vedic rituals and traditions and all of them were provided the marriage certificates.

The newly-wed couples were extremely happy today as their love was acknowledged and they are now married after several years of relationship that had faced different kinds of problems.

The organisers said that this mass marriage is an attempt to bring an end to unnecessary problems in the marriage of couples.