29 cobras seized in Balasore of Odisha, snake venom racket busted

According to reports, a major snake venom racket has been busted in Balasore by the Balasore forest division. The incident has been reported from Panchapalli area under Balasore forest division.

It is worth mentioning that, as many as 29 poisonous snakes have been recovered during the raid at Panchapalli. The forest department got a tip-off on the matter and conducted the raid, said reliable reports.

Furthermore, three persons including one woman have been arrested. The police is questioning them further as to the details of the trade and business.

Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.