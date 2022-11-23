25 bonded labourers rescued in Odisha’s Balangir

Bangomunda: As many as 25 laborers, 11 women and 6 children, have been rescued by the Bangomunda police on Wednesday in Balangir district of Odisha. The Labourers were rescued from Bangomunda Golei Chhak while they were trying to go out of the state.

According to reports, the rescued workers are from Nuapada and Kalahandi districts. Police have detained one person who was leading the labourers along with three four-wheelers and is questioning him further.

As per sources, the workers were headed to Kantabanji railway station in three four-wheelers late last night. After reaching there, they were planning to go out of the state by train.

However, the plan was thwarted after police stopped them at Golei Street for inspection after receiving information from reliable sources.

When they found out that there were workers in the vehicle, they were about to be smuggled out of the state illegally, and they were taken to the police station.

Among the rescued labourers, there are 8 men, 11 women and 6 children. The workers will be released from the police station after the documents verification.