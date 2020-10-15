covid cases in odisha
2470 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Crosses 2.6 Lakh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 count is constantly on the rise, with the State of Odisha reporting 2604 new cases on Wednesday. Odisha crossed the 2.6 lakh mark today taking the tally to 2,62,011.

Of the fresh cases, 1462 are from quarantine while 1008 cases are local contacts.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 170

2. Balasore: 106

3. Bargarh: 69

4. Bhadrak: 67

5. Balangir: 91

6. Boudh: 70

7. Cuttack: 186

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 50

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 36

12. Jagatsinghpur: 64

13. Jajpur: 72

14. Jharsuguda: 54

15. Kalahandi: 55

16. Kandhamal: 42

17. Kendrapada: 87

18. Keonjhar: 42

19. Khurda: 368

20. Koraput: 32

21. Malkangiri: 30

22. Mayurbhanj: 134

23. Nawarangpur: 58

24. Nayagarh: 23

25. Nuapada: 85

26. Puri: 87

27. Rayagada: 31

28. Sambalpur: 54

29. Sonepur: 53

30. Sundargarh: 161

31. State Pool: 72

