2470 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Crosses 2.6 Lakh
Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 count is constantly on the rise, with the State of Odisha reporting 2604 new cases on Wednesday. Odisha crossed the 2.6 lakh mark today taking the tally to 2,62,011.
Of the fresh cases, 1462 are from quarantine while 1008 cases are local contacts.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 170
2. Balasore: 106
3. Bargarh: 69
4. Bhadrak: 67
5. Balangir: 91
6. Boudh: 70
7. Cuttack: 186
8. Deogarh: 12
9. Dhenkanal: 50
10. Gajapati: 9
11. Ganjam: 36
12. Jagatsinghpur: 64
13. Jajpur: 72
14. Jharsuguda: 54
15. Kalahandi: 55
16. Kandhamal: 42
17. Kendrapada: 87
18. Keonjhar: 42
19. Khurda: 368
20. Koraput: 32
21. Malkangiri: 30
22. Mayurbhanj: 134
23. Nawarangpur: 58
24. Nayagarh: 23
25. Nuapada: 85
26. Puri: 87
27. Rayagada: 31
28. Sambalpur: 54
29. Sonepur: 53
30. Sundargarh: 161
31. State Pool: 72