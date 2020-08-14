Bhubaneswar COVID cases

247 more persons diagnosed with COVID19 in Bhubaneswar today; here are the details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A total of 247 more persons have been diagnosed with COVID19 positive under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the BMC, out of the 247 people who tested positive for coronavirus, 148 are quarantine cases while 99 are local contacts.

With the fresh 247 cases, the total active cases in the BMC area rose to 1695.

Likewise, 3118 persons have recovered from the deadly virus till now while 23 have died due to COVID-19.

Here is the complete list:

 

