Bhubaneswar: Almost 2423 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The information of the positive cases have been provided by the Information and Public Relations Department Government of Odisha.

The tally in Odisha has reached 2,54,662.

New Positives Cases: 2423

In quarantine: 1417

Local contacts: 1006

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration. District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 229

2. Balasore: 42

3. Bargarh: 99

4. Bhadrak: 67

5. Balangir: 93

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 118

8. Deogarh: 17

9. Dhenkanal: 66

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Ganjam: 37

12. Jagatsinghpur: 84

13. Jajpur: 97

14. Jharsuguda: 66

15. Kalahandi: 57

16. Kandhamal: 35

17. Kendrapada: 73

18. Keonjhar: 70

19. Khurda: 359

20. Koraput: 24

21. Malkangiri: 48

22. Mayurbhanj: 128

23. Nawarangpur: 28

24. Nayagarh: 40

25. Nuapada: 63

26. Puri: 73

27. Rayagada: 10

28. Sambalpur: 60

29. Sonepur: 53

30. Sundargarh: 195

31. State Pool: 75