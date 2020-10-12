odisha covid tally
Photo Credits: Business Traveller

2423 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 2,54,662

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Almost 2423 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The information of the positive cases have been provided by the Information and Public Relations Department Government of Odisha.

The tally in Odisha has reached 2,54,662.

New Positives Cases: 2423
In quarantine: 1417
Local contacts: 1006

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration. District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 229
2. Balasore: 42
3. Bargarh: 99
4. Bhadrak: 67
5. Balangir: 93
6. Boudh: 10
7. Cuttack: 118
8. Deogarh: 17
9. Dhenkanal: 66
10. Gajapati: 7
11. Ganjam: 37
12. Jagatsinghpur: 84
13. Jajpur: 97
14. Jharsuguda: 66
15. Kalahandi: 57
16. Kandhamal: 35
17. Kendrapada: 73
18. Keonjhar: 70
19. Khurda: 359
20. Koraput: 24
21. Malkangiri: 48
22. Mayurbhanj: 128
23. Nawarangpur: 28
24. Nayagarh: 40
25. Nuapada: 63
26. Puri: 73
27. Rayagada: 10
28. Sambalpur: 60
29. Sonepur: 53
30. Sundargarh: 195
31. State Pool: 75

