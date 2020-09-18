Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: As many as 24 shops in twin city were sealed for violating COVID-19 guidelines relating to social distancing and not wearing masks.

During special enforcement drives for implementation of COVID-19 guidelines in Bhubaneswar the police personnel have booked 2752 for violating COVID norms and in Cuttack city they have booked 963 persons for gross violation of social distancing and 308 for not wearing face masks.

After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed displeasure over poor enforcement of COVID norms in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, which have been reporting spike of new Covid-19 cases.

DGP Abhay said that 50 more officers and five platoons of armed forces will be deployed to intensify the enforcement activities in market areas and specific hotspots in the twin city and the state capital city will be divided into three zones for effective enforcement of COVID-19 management guidelines. One DCP will be in charge of each zone.