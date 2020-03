24 Hrs Control Room in Odisha for Details on Lock down During Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The state government today has opened a 24 hour helpline for queries relating to lock down and Odias in distress.

Any person who us stranded anywhere can call the helpline numbers.

Amitabh Thakur, IGP (OPERATION) shall be in overall charge of the control room.