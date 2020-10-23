Bhubaneswar: Another 2377 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Friday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries include 394 from Khordha, 204 from Anugul, 162 from Balasore, 126 from Mayurbhanj, 122 from Cuttack, 109 from Sundargarh, 107 from Jajapur, 88 from Bargarh, 87 from Balangir, 85 from Jharsuguda, 77 from Bhadrak, 72 from Kalahandi, 65 from Nuapada, 64 from Kendrapara, 64 from Sonepur, 59 from Puri, 50 from Jagatsinghpur, 50 from Keonjhar, 50 from Sambalpur, 34 from Dhenkanal, 34 from Ganjam, 33 from Boudh, 33 from Kandhamal, 31 from Malkangiri, 29 from Rayagada, 28 from Koraput, 21 from Nayagarh,15 from Nabarangpur, 10 from Deogarh, 6 from Gajapati and 68 from State Pool, according to the State Health Dept.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,59,418, the Health Dept tweeted.

