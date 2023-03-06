236 grams of heroin seized in Cuttack, two arrested

Cuttack: A team of the State Excise Flying Squad seized 236 grams of heroin in Odisha’s Cuttack City today and arrested two persons.

The Excise Flying Squad team, based on an input from a reliable source, conducted a raid in the Phulnakhara area under Cuttack Sadara Police Station limits and arrested two persons after seizing the contraband from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bikash Routh and Prakash Swain of the Niali area, said sources adding that the market value of the seized heroin is assumed to be worth Rs 23.6 lakh.

The arrested persons will be forwarded to the court following their medical examination, added the sources.