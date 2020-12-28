covid tally india today
234 More Diagnosed With Covid Positives In Odisha; Check Details

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: A total of 234 people have been diagnosed with Covid positives in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information & Public Relations Department of the State government on Monday.

The 234 new covid cases include 136 quarantine cases and 98 local contacts.

Here are the details of the new cases reported today in different districts:

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 36
  2. Balasore: 10
  3. Bargarh: 2
  4. Bhadrak: 3
  5. Balangir: 10
  6. Deogarh: 3
  7. Ganjam: 4
  8. Jagatsinghpur: 5
  9. Jajpur: 16
  10. Jharsuguda: 15
  11. Kalahandi: 2
  12. Kandhamal: 1
  13. Kendrapada: 10
  14. Keonjhar: 8
  15. Khurda: 25
  16. Koraput: 1
  17. Malkangiri: 1
  18. Mayurbhanj: 17
  19. Nayagarh: 5
  20. Nuapada: 4
  21. Sambalpur: 9
  22. Sonepur: 1
  23. Sundargarh: 28
  24. State Pool: 6

New recoveries: 319

Cumulative tested: 6855829

Positive: 328738

Recovered: 324068

Active cases: 2753

