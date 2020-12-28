234 More Diagnosed With Covid Positives In Odisha; Check Details
Bhubaneswar: A total of 234 people have been diagnosed with Covid positives in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information & Public Relations Department of the State government on Monday.
The 234 new covid cases include 136 quarantine cases and 98 local contacts.
Here are the details of the new cases reported today in different districts:
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 36
- Balasore: 10
- Bargarh: 2
- Bhadrak: 3
- Balangir: 10
- Deogarh: 3
- Ganjam: 4
- Jagatsinghpur: 5
- Jajpur: 16
- Jharsuguda: 15
- Kalahandi: 2
- Kandhamal: 1
- Kendrapada: 10
- Keonjhar: 8
- Khurda: 25
- Koraput: 1
- Malkangiri: 1
- Mayurbhanj: 17
- Nayagarh: 5
- Nuapada: 4
- Sambalpur: 9
- Sonepur: 1
- Sundargarh: 28
- State Pool: 6
New recoveries: 319
Cumulative tested: 6855829
Positive: 328738
Recovered: 324068
Active cases: 2753